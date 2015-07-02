UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
July 2 Taiwan's TransAsia Airways :
* Says will launch one-year safety improvement programme with Airbus
* Says will buy ATR flight simulator, to be in place next year
ATR is a joint venture between European aerospace firm Airbus and Alenia Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.