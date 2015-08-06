Aug 6 HTC Corp :

* Expects loss per share of T$5.85 to T$5.51 in Q3

* Expects Q3 revenue to be between T$19 billion and T$22 billion

* Expects Q3 gross margin to range between 19 percent and 19.5 percent

* Says audited Q2 net loss T$8 billion (previously said unaudited Q2 net loss T$8.03 billion) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Michael Gold)