EU mergers and takeovers (March 27)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 10 TSMC says:
* July sales T$80.95 billion (June T$60 billion, July 2014 T$64.9 billion)
* January-July sales up 28.3 percent on year to T$508.43 billion
* July sales up 24.7 percent on year, not 35 percent higher Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1grCI2q] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 27 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, battling activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP in a proxy fight, escalated tension between the two sides on Monday by tapped one of Marcato's own nominees for its director slate.