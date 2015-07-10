McDonald's Canada says careers website hacked
March 31 McDonald's Corp said on Friday the personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised after the company's Canadian careers website was the target of a cyber attack.
July 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says June sales T$59.96 billion (May T$70.16 billion, June 2014 T$60.34 billion)
* Says June sales -0.6 percent on year
* Says January-June sales +29.1 percent on year to T$427.47 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Gold)
* McDonald's Canada career website was recently subject to a cyber-attack