Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue metric
April 4 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday lowered its forecast for a closely watched revenue metric, citing slower-than-expected improvement in average fares for flights booked at the last minute.
Oct 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says Q3 net profit T$75.33 billion ($2.33 billion) (market consensus T$72.37 billion) Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/PuEXUE) Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Delta Air Lines Inc - march total system asms 21.16 billion, up 1 percent