BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded contract by Shell Offshore Inc
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :
* Says October sales T$81.74 billion (Sep T$64.51 billion, Oct 2014 T$80.74 billion)
* Says October sales +1.2 percent on year
* Says January-October sales +16.2 percent on year at T$721.72 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MdcgHK] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* TechnipFMC awarded an integrated project for supply and installation of subsea equipment
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 27 Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. But the band of hedge fund protégés who mastered their trade under the former Wall Street star and U.S. Treasury Secretary have stumbled in recent years.