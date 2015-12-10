BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
Dec 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says November sales T$63.43 billion (Oct T$81.74 billion, Nov 2014 T$72.28 billion)
* Says November sales down 12.2 percent on year
* Says January-November sales up 13.2 percent on year to T$785.15 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1MdcgHK] Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
* Nimble Storage -on March 24, David Ettel filed putative securities class action complaint in U.S. District court against co, individual members of board