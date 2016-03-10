March 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says February sales T$59.55 billion ($1.81 billion) (Jan T$70.86 billion, Feb 2015 T$62.65 billion)

* Says February sales down 4.9 percent on year

* Says January-February sales down 12.9 percent on year to T$130.41 billion

* TSMC had said last month the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit the southern city of Tainan hardest impacted some operations. Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1MdcgHK] Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)