March 30 Taiwan's Foxconn

* Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, says its board has approved deal for Japan's Sharp Corp

* Foxconn says total group ownership of Sharp will come to 66 pct

* Company to hold joint signing, press conference on deal in Osaka with Sharp on April 2

* Foxconn Vice Chairman Tai Jeng-wu says total deal valued at 388.8 billion yen ($3.47 billion) ($1 = 112.1300 yen) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)