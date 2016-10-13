BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :
* Guides Q4 revenue T$255 billion ($8.11 billion) to T$258 billion
* Guides Q4 gross margin 50.5 percent to 52.2 percent (versus Q3 50.7 percent)
* Guides Q4 operating margin 40 percent to 42 percent (versus Q3 40.8 percent)
* Says 2016 revenue expected to grow 11 percent to 12 percent in Taiwan dollar terms (vs previous guidance for 5 to 10 percent growth) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.