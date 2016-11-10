Nov 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co :

* Says October sales T$91.09 billion ($2.88 billion) (Sep T$89.70 billion, Oct 2015 T$81.74 billion)

* Says October sales rise 11.4 percent on year

* Says January-October sales rise 7.6 percent on year to T$776.80 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1MdcgHK) Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5780 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)