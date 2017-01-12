BRIEF-United Community Banks Inc announces fourth quarter earnings
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
Jan 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
* Guides Q1 revenue T$236 billion ($7.44 billion) - T$239 billion
* Guides Q1 gross margin 51.5 percent-53.5 percent (versus 52.3 percent in Q4 2016)
* Guides Q1 operating margin 40.5 percent-42.5 percent (versus 41.9 percent in Q4 2016)
* Says sees 2017 global smartphone shipment units +6 percent
* Says expects its 2017 revenue to grow 5 percent to 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7270 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
MUMBAI, Jan 25 Apple Inc said on Wednesday it appreciates the open and constructive dialogue that it held with Indian officials, around the expansion of its local operations in the country.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.