Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SEIBU ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Operating loss 296 mln
loss 70 mln prft 900 mln
(-11.1%)
Recurring loss 173 mln prft 72 mln prft 1.10
(+225.5 pct)
(-12.1%) Net loss 241 mln loss
15 mln prft 500 mln
(-6.1%) EPS
loss Y10.90 loss Y0.68 prft Y22.57
Annual div Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Seibu Electric Industrial Co Ltd is a
telecommunications engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
