Aug 9 (Reuters) -

FUJI GLASS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 665 mln 581 mln 1.25 2.45 (+14.6 pct) (-4.7 pct) Operating 22 mln 14 mln 20 mln

25 mln

(+49.1 pct) (+68.5 pct)

Recurring 29 mln 21 mln

20 mln 30 mln

(+35.9 pct) (+14.7 pct)

Net prft 16 mln loss 32 mln prft 10 mln prft 20 mln EPS prft Y7.71 loss Y15.53 prft Y4.72

prft Y9.44

NOTE - Fuji Glass Co Ltd is a leading maker of glass products for medical use.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5212.TK1.