BRIEF-Regeneron pharmaceuticals says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc says appeals court grants stay of permanent injunction for praluent (alirocumab) during appeals process
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
FUJI GLASS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 665 mln 581 mln 1.25 2.45 (+14.6 pct) (-4.7 pct) Operating 22 mln 14 mln 20 mln
25 mln
(+49.1 pct) (+68.5 pct)
Recurring 29 mln 21 mln
20 mln 30 mln
(+35.9 pct) (+14.7 pct)
Net prft 16 mln loss 32 mln prft 10 mln prft 20 mln EPS prft Y7.71 loss Y15.53 prft Y4.72
prft Y9.44
NOTE - Fuji Glass Co Ltd is a leading maker of glass products for medical use.
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INC Research further strengthens board of directors through appointment of pharmaceutical executive Eric P. Pâques Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: