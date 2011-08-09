Aug 9 (Reuters) -
KAJIMA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 291.64
307.99 660.00 1.47 trln
(-5.3 pct) (-27.0 pct)
Operating 3.43 9.30
12.00 34.00 (-63.1 pct)
(+96.8 pct) Recurring
3.13 11.24 11.00 33.00
(-72.1 pct) (+89.3 pct)
Net 289 mln 8.58 6.00
17.00 (-96.6 pct) (+128.8
pct) EPS Y0.28
Y8.25 Y5.77 Y16.36
NOTE - Kajima Corp is a major general contractor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
