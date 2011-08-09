Aug 9 (Reuters) -

MIE KOTSU GROUP HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.54 22.51 46.00 105.00 (+4.6 pct) (-5.6 pct) Operating 1.52 1.04 700 mln

4.00 (+46.7 pct) (-33.7 pct)

Recurring 1.39 868 mln 200 mln 2.80 (+60.1 pct) (-35.5 pct) Net

775 mln 575 mln nil 1.40 (+34.8 pct) (-31.5 pct)

EPS Y8.81 Y6.53 Y15.90

NOTE - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.

