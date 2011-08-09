BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MIE KOTSU GROUP HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.54 22.51 46.00 105.00 (+4.6 pct) (-5.6 pct) Operating 1.52 1.04 700 mln
4.00 (+46.7 pct) (-33.7 pct)
Recurring 1.39 868 mln 200 mln 2.80 (+60.1 pct) (-35.5 pct) Net
775 mln 575 mln nil 1.40 (+34.8 pct) (-31.5 pct)
EPS Y8.81 Y6.53 Y15.90
NOTE - Mie Kotsu Group Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3232.TK1.
