Nov 9 (Reuters) -
EXCITE JAPAN CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.04 4.96 10.60 (+1.6 pct) (-12.2 pct) (+3.7%) Operating prft 105 mln loss 77 mln prft 300 mln (+41.6%) Recurring prft 152 mln loss 64 mln prft 320 mln
(+33.1%) Net
prft 164 mln loss 102 mln prft 310 mln
(+63.4%)
EPS prft Y2,635.19 loss Y1,635.18 prft Y4,955.13 Diluted EPS Y2,615.89 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Excite Japan Co. Ltd. is an Internet media operator.
