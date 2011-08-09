Aug 9 (Reuters) -

KENEDIX INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.72 23.18 21.90 (-58.0 pct) (-61.6 pct) (-43.2%) Operating 3.53 5.43 7.60

(-35.0 pct) (-49.6 pct)

(+3.7%) Recurring 1.59 2.92 3.70 (-45.4 pct) (-55.5 pct) (+68.0%) Net

prft 662 mln loss 535 mln prft 2.00

EPS prft Y289.06 loss Y442.00 prft Y872.79 Diluted EPS Y288.23

Annual div

nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Kenedix Inc is a unit of U.S. real estate investment and services firm Kennedy-Wilson.

