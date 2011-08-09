BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
KENEDIX INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.72 23.18 21.90 (-58.0 pct) (-61.6 pct) (-43.2%) Operating 3.53 5.43 7.60
(-35.0 pct) (-49.6 pct)
(+3.7%) Recurring 1.59 2.92 3.70 (-45.4 pct) (-55.5 pct) (+68.0%) Net
prft 662 mln loss 535 mln prft 2.00
EPS prft Y289.06 loss Y442.00 prft Y872.79 Diluted EPS Y288.23
Annual div
nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Kenedix Inc is a unit of U.S. real estate investment and services firm Kennedy-Wilson.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4321.TK1.
* FB Financial Corporation to acquire Clayton Bank and American City Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiaries of Clayton Hc Inc.
* Richard Lashley appointed to banc of california board of directors
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017