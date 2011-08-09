Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.88 15.79 34.50 72.50 (+0.5 pct) (+31.9 pct) Operating 3.38 3.49 6.70

14.50 (-3.1 pct) (+88.7 pct)

Recurring 3.52 3.44 6.60 14.40 (+2.3 pct) (+85.7 pct) Net

2.24 1.91 3.80 8.30 (+17.0 pct) (+81.7 pct)

EPS Y141.61 Y121.91 Y240.24 Y524.74 Diluted EPS Y116.66 Y121.35

NOTE - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a medium-size pharmaceutical maker.

