UPDATE 2-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
YAMADA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.15 3.77 8.40 (+10.1 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+5.8%) Operating 350 mln 262 mln 560 mln
(+33.6 pct) (-24.3%) Recurring 322 mln 225 mln 520 mln (+43.1 pct) (-23.1%) Net
173 mln 122 mln 350 mln
(+41.2 pct) (-24.8%) EPS Y14.50 Y10.27 Y29.26 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Yamada Corp is a large independent maker of automobile maintenance equipment and tools.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6392.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds fighting near al-Bab, attack on bridges)
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/WASHINGTON, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 President Donald Trump vowed to overturn a Seattle judge's blocking of his executive order to keep refugees and travelers from seven countries out of the United States on Saturday.