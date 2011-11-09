Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SHOEI CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.23
4.06 8.71
(+4.2 pct) (-13.9 pct) (+6.9%)
Operating 27 mln 33 mln 133 mln
(-18.4 pct) (-79.4 pct)
(+24.6%) Recurring 20 mln
31 mln 118 mln (-34.3
pct) (-77.5 pct) (+18.6%) Net
9 mln 10 mln 53 mln
(-10.1 pct) (-84.2 pct) (+59.7%)
EPS Y1.40 Y1.55
Y7.83 Shares 7 mln
7 mln Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Shoei Corporation is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9385.TK1.