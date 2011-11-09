Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SHOEI CORPORATION

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.23 4.06 8.71 (+4.2 pct) (-13.9 pct) (+6.9%) Operating 27 mln 33 mln 133 mln

(-18.4 pct) (-79.4 pct) (+24.6%) Recurring 20 mln 31 mln 118 mln (-34.3 pct) (-77.5 pct) (+18.6%) Net

9 mln 10 mln 53 mln

(-10.1 pct) (-84.2 pct) (+59.7%)

EPS Y1.40 Y1.55

Y7.83 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Shoei Corporation is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

