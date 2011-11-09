Nov 9 (Reuters) -
TAYCA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.69
15.85 34.60
(+11.6 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+8.0%)
Operating 1.98 1.50 3.10
(+31.7 pct) (+168.5 pct)
(+14.0%) Recurring 1.97
1.48 3.00
(+33.2 pct) (+164.4 pct) (+13.8%) Net
1.14 856 mln 1.70
(+33.1 pct) (+172.0 pct)
(+12.7%) EPS Y22.96
Y17.24 Y34.25 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Tayca Corp manufactures titanium oxide and other
materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4027.TK1.