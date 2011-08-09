Aug 9 (Reuters) -
TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 44.11
49.70 102.00 240.00
(-11.3 pct) (+17.3 pct)
Operating 630 mln 1.51 600 mln
3.30 (-58.2 pct)
Recurring 548 mln
1.63 400 mln 3.20
(-66.3 pct) Net
631 mln 2.06 600 mln
2.30 (-69.4 pct) (+474.2 pct)
EPS Y5.91
Y19.30 Y5.62 Y21.55
Diluted EPS Y0.38
NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction
business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1720.TK1.