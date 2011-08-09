BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
IMJ CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.97 3.45 6.70 14.00 (-13.8 pct) (+11.9 pct) Operating loss 459 mln loss 319 mln loss 80 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 450 mln loss 321 mln loss 80 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 400 mln loss 252 mln loss 90 mln prft 50 mln EPS loss Y2,261.17 loss Y1,425.29 loss Y507.59 prft Y282.00
NOTE - IMJ Corp offers Web site building\maintenance and consulting services.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.