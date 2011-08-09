UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MITSUUROKO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.00 35.62 78.00 170.00 (+9.5 pct) (+21.6 pct) Operating 727 mln 1.10 100 mln
3.30 (-33.7 pct) (-18.6 pct)
Recurring 841 mln 1.15 200 mln 3.30 (-27.0 pct) (-16.0 pct) Net
prft 416 mln loss 366 mln nil prft 1.70 EPS prft Y6.39 loss Y5.46
prft Y25.38
NOTE - Mitsuuroko Co Ltd deals in various types of fuels.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8131.TK1.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The White House defended the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, after several advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the Trump administration over the move.