Aug 9 (Reuters) -

ASAHI NET INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.74 1.74 3.50 7.07 (-0.2 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 422 mln 381 mln 800 mln

1.71 (+10.9 pct) (+5.7 pct)

Recurring 425 mln 386 mln 810 mln 1.73 (+10.0 pct) (+5.1 pct) Net

251 mln 218 mln 470 mln 1.01 (+15.3 pct) (+0.1 pct)

EPS Y7.90 Y6.85 Y14.74 Y31.68

NOTE - Asahi Net Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

