BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
ASAHI NET INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.74 1.74 3.50 7.07 (-0.2 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 422 mln 381 mln 800 mln
1.71 (+10.9 pct) (+5.7 pct)
Recurring 425 mln 386 mln 810 mln 1.73 (+10.0 pct) (+5.1 pct) Net
251 mln 218 mln 470 mln 1.01 (+15.3 pct) (+0.1 pct)
EPS Y7.90 Y6.85 Y14.74 Y31.68
NOTE - Asahi Net Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3834.TK1.
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.