Nov 9 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO LIGHT METAL INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 134.79
130.50 255.00
(+3.3 pct) (+16.3 pct) (-1.7%)
Operating 8.30 8.57 14.70
(-3.1 pct)
(-5.7%) Recurring 7.09
6.43 12.50
(+10.4 pct) (+9.0%) Net
5.61 4.02 11.00
(+39.7 pct)
(+53.0%) EPS Y10.61
Y9.29 Y19.82 Diluted EPS
Y10.61 Y9.29
Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd is a major
aluminum rolling firm.
