Dec 9 (Reuters) -

ISHII HYOKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.36 12.78 Operating loss 3.20 loss 2.37 Recurring loss 3.15 loss 2.26 Net loss 9.49 loss 8.44 NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.