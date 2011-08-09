Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SAGAMI RUBBER INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 997 mln
1.12 2.01 4.02
(-11.2 pct) (-4.9 pct)
Operating 20 mln 154 mln 70 mln
140 mln
(-87.0 pct) (+11.5 pct)
Recurring 69 mln 120 mln
85 mln 170 mln
(-42.0 pct) (-28.0 pct)
Net 32 mln 52 mln
45 mln 90 mln
(-37.4 pct) (-58.0 pct)
EPS Y3.03 Y4.84
Y4.14 Y8.27
NOTE - Sagami Rubber Industries Co Ltd is a major producer
of rubber goods, including condoms.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
