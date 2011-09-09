Sept 9 (Reuters) -

SOFTWARE SERVICE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.78 1.13 4.09 9.67 (+56.5 pct) (-31.2 pct) Operating 388 mln 69 mln 873 mln

2.52 (+461.9 pct) (-66.7 pct)

Recurring 387 mln 63 mln 876 mln 2.53 (+506.2 pct) (-69.7 pct) Net

226 mln 35 mln 520 mln 1.50

(+530.1 pct) (-70.8 pct)

EPS Y42.43 Y6.73

Y97.57 Y281.32

NOTE - Software Service Inc develops and sells medical information systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

