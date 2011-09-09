Sept 9 (Reuters) -
SOFTWARE SERVICE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.78
1.13 4.09 9.67
(+56.5 pct) (-31.2 pct)
Operating 388 mln 69 mln 873 mln
2.52 (+461.9 pct) (-66.7 pct)
Recurring 387 mln
63 mln 876 mln 2.53 (+506.2
pct) (-69.7 pct) Net
226 mln 35 mln 520 mln 1.50
(+530.1 pct) (-70.8 pct)
EPS Y42.43 Y6.73
Y97.57 Y281.32
NOTE - Software Service Inc develops and sells medical
information systems.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
