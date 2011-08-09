Aug 9 (Reuters) -

NIX INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.78 2.69 3.78

(+3.3 pct) (+31.5 pct) Operating 2 mln 103 mln 66 mln

(-98.0 pct) Recurring loss 5 mln prft 133 mln prft 59 mln Net loss 29 mln prft 131 mln prft 35 mln EPS loss Y12.90 prft Y57.40 prft Y15.23

NOTE - Nix INC is the full company name.

