BRIEF-Panasonic to increase air conditioner output in Asia - Nikkei
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
BSP INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.24 1.15 2.00 3.65 (+7.8 pct) (-5.4 pct) Operating 449 mln 416 mln 550 mln
730 mln
(+8.1 pct) (+1.3 pct)
Recurring 462 mln 432 mln
565 mln 750 mln
(+6.9 pct) (-2.9 pct)
Net 254 mln 241 mln
330 mln 440 mln
(+5.4 pct) (-9.3 pct)
EPS Y64.32 Y58.09
Y83.46 Y111.28
NOTE - BSP Incorporated develops information technology system management software.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Matsuo Electric Co Ltd and one executive have agreed to plead guilty to fixing prices and rigging bids for electrolytic capacitors, which regulate current in a broad range of electronics, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.