Aug 9 (Reuters) -

EAT & CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

4.58 8.91 17.37 Operating

397 mln 619 mln 945 mln Recurring 386 mln 603 mln 915 mln Net 214 mln 293 mln 441 mln EPS Y210.05 Y263.71 Y380.16 Diluted EPS Y189.95

NOTE - Eat & Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

