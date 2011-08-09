Aug 9 (Reuters) -
GS YUASA CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 60.35
59.23 125.00 290.00
(+1.9 pct) (+21.1 pct)
Operating 812 mln 2.24 6.00
18.00 (-63.8 pct)
Recurring 1.19
2.08 6.00 18.00
(-43.0 pct) Net
131 mln 815 mln 3.50
12.00 (-83.9 pct)
EPS Y0.32
Y1.97 Y8.48 Y29.07
NOTE - GS Yuasa Corporation is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6674.TK1.