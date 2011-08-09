Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SK KAKEN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.08 16.08 35.60 77.00 (+12.4 pct) (+5.7 pct) Operating 2.50 2.10 4.25

9.30 (+18.8 pct) (+20.1 pct)

Recurring 2.42 1.97 4.35 9.50 (+22.9 pct) (+11.6 pct) Net

1.40 1.22 2.67 5.85 (+14.6 pct) (+22.2 pct)

EPS Y98.71 Y85.81 Y188.08 Y412.08

NOTE - SK Kaken Co Ltd is a major maker of paints for construction materials.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4628.TK1.