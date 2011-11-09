Nov 9 (Reuters) -

SK-ELECTRONICS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.62 20.16 15.00

7.20 (-22.5 pct) (+7.9 pct)

(-3.9%) (-13.7%) Operating 457 mln 279 mln 100 mln

nil

(+63.9 pct) (-78.2%)

(-100.0%) Recurring 498 mln 187 mln 100 mln

nil

(+166.1 pct) (-79.9%)

(-100.0%) Net 517 mln 277 mln 70 mln

30 mln

(+86.4 pct) (-86.5%)

(-91.7%) EPS Y4,563.02 Y2,448.58 Y617.44

Y264.62 Annual div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y1,300.00 Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - SK-Electronics Co Ltd is a producer of photomasks used in production of large-size LCD panels.

