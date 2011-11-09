Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KOHSOKU CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.80
29.74 60.00
(+0.2 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+1.8%)
Operating 1.37 1.47 2.70
(-7.2 pct) (+11.9 pct)
(-6.3%) Recurring 1.48
1.59 2.90
(-6.9 pct) (+9.9 pct) (-6.4%) Net
858 mln 792 mln 1.65
(+8.4 pct) (+29.7 pct)
(+26.0%) EPS Y41.07
Y37.87 Y78.89 Annual div
Y19.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.50 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.50
NOTE - Kohsoku Corp is a trading firm specializing in
packing materials for food.
