Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
Feb 9 (Reuters) -
WILL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.05 3.94 Operating 247 mln 227 mln Recurring 195 mln 176 mln Net 248 mln 157 mln
NOTE - Will Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3241.TK1.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on four Thai subsidiaries of south-east Asian financial institutions as follows: - United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. - CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT) National Long-Te
* FY operating loss of 1.3 mln STG before exceptional items (2015: profit of 1.1 mln STG)