HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.63 1.44 3.30 (+13.0 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+14.8%) Operating 401 mln 359 mln 780 mln

(+11.6 pct) (+22.3 pct)

(+5.9%) Recurring 356 mln 279 mln 670 mln (+27.5 pct) (+17.1 pct) (+9.7%) Net

161 mln 150 mln 320 mln

(+6.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) (-0.6%) EPS Y7,712.44 Y7,224.84 Y15,316.87 Shares 20,892 20,892 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

