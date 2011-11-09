Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
HIKARI HEIGHTS VARUS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.63 1.44 3.30 (+13.0 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+14.8%) Operating 401 mln 359 mln 780 mln
(+11.6 pct) (+22.3 pct)
(+5.9%) Recurring 356 mln 279 mln 670 mln (+27.5 pct) (+17.1 pct) (+9.7%) Net
161 mln 150 mln 320 mln
(+6.7 pct) (+9.0 pct) (-0.6%) EPS Y7,712.44 Y7,224.84 Y15,316.87 Shares 20,892 20,892 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Hikari Heights Varus Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2137.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: