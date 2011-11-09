Nov 9 (Reuters) -
ASAKA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.16 3.60 7.90 (+15.7 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+9.5%) Operating 91 mln 1 mln 140 mln
(-89.0 pct) (+113.1%) Recurring 97 mln 13 mln 160 mln (+606.2 pct) (-39.0 pct) (+54.4%) Net
prft 55 mln loss 50 mln prft 90 mln EPS prft Y5.60 loss Y5.04 prft Y9.01
Shares 10 mln 10 mln
Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Asaka Industrial Co Ltd produces shovels, farming equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5962.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.