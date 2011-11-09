Nov 9 (Reuters) -

ASAKA INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.16 3.60 7.90 (+15.7 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+9.5%) Operating 91 mln 1 mln 140 mln

(-89.0 pct) (+113.1%) Recurring 97 mln 13 mln 160 mln (+606.2 pct) (-39.0 pct) (+54.4%) Net

prft 55 mln loss 50 mln prft 90 mln EPS prft Y5.60 loss Y5.04 prft Y9.01

Shares 10 mln 10 mln

Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Asaka Industrial Co Ltd produces shovels, farming equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

