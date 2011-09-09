Sept 9 (Reuters) -

MARUTAI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS Sales 3.83 3.21 (+19.5 pct) (-0.9 pct) Operating 326 mln 271 mln

(+20.3 pct) (+35.9 pct) Recurring 336 mln 292 mln

(+15.1 pct) (+38.2 pct) Net 188 mln 160 mln

(+17.8 pct) (+41.1 pct) EPS Y19.76 Y16.76 Shares 10 mln 10 mln Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Marutai Co Ltd is a leading maker of instant noodles.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2919.TK1.