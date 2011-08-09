Aug 9 (Reuters) -

SUNDAYS SUN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.23 4.07 8.76 17.01 (+3.9 pct) (-2.5 pct) Operating prft 156 mln loss 25 mln prft 201 mln prft 341 mln

(-444.3 pct)

Recurring prft 144 mln loss 34 mln prft 164 mln prft 272 mln

(-1332.7 pct)

Net prft 116 mln loss 95 mln prft 105 mln prft 141 mln

(-188.6 pct)

EPS prft Y7.28 loss Y5.94 prft Y6.59 prft Y8.82

NOTE - Sundays Sun Inc operates a chain of restaurants and hotels.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

