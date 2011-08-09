Aug 9 (Reuters) -
SUNDAYS SUN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.23
4.07 8.76 17.01
(+3.9 pct) (-2.5 pct)
Operating prft 156 mln loss 25 mln prft 201 mln
prft 341 mln
(-444.3 pct)
Recurring prft 144 mln loss 34 mln
prft 164 mln prft 272 mln
(-1332.7 pct)
Net prft 116 mln loss 95 mln
prft 105 mln prft 141 mln
(-188.6 pct)
EPS prft Y7.28 loss Y5.94
prft Y6.59 prft Y8.82
NOTE - Sundays Sun Inc operates a chain of restaurants and
hotels.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
