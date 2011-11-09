Nov 9 (Reuters) -
AIRTECH JAPAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
5.30 4.99 7.00
(+6.1 pct) (+19.3 pct)
Operating 81 mln 123 mln 120 mln
(-33.8 pct)
Recurring 157 mln 151 mln 207 mln
(+3.8 pct)
Net 61 mln 83 mln 103 mln
(-26.5 pct)
EPS Y6.83 Y9.29 Y11.47
EPS Y9.29
NOTE - Airtech Japan Co Ltd produces equipment used in
clean rooms, semiconductor production.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
