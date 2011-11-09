Nov 9 (Reuters) -

COMMSEED CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 521 mln 565 mln 1.10 (-7.7 pct) (-9.8 pct) (-2.8%) Operating 17 mln 26 mln 50 mln

(-34.7 pct) (+63.5 pct)

(-0.2%) Recurring 14 mln 26 mln 47 mln (-45.0 pct) (+64.0 pct) (-5.9%) Net

13 mln 21 mln 40 mln

(-38.6 pct) (+32.7 pct) (+72.6%)

EPS Y353.22 Y575.53 Y1,071.41 Shares 37,500 37,500 Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - CommSeed Corp produces and distributes mobile-phone content.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

