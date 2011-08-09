Aug 9 (Reuters) -
MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 147.34
151.05 316.20 584.00
(-2.5 pct) (-1.8 pct)
Operating 5.29 5.23 13.90
18.90 (+1.2 pct) (-4.2 pct)
Recurring 5.58
5.37 13.90 18.70
(+3.9 pct) (-5.2 pct) Net
2.52 2.38 5.40
7.30 (+5.9 pct) (-20.0 pct)
EPS Y10.05
Y9.47 Y21.54 Y29.12
Diluted EPS Y10.02 Y9.45
NOTE - Morinaga Milk Industry Co Ltd is a large
manufacturer of dairy products.
