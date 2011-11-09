Nov 9 (Reuters) -
RAKUTEN INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 270.46 252.56 (+7.1 pct) (+16.4 pct) Operating 48.17 44.20 (+9.0 pct) (+14.5 pct) Recurring 46.78 43.12 (+8.5 pct) (+15.4 pct) Net loss 18.57 prft 26.46
(-44.2 pct) EPS loss Y1,414.60 prft Y2,019.76 EPS Y2,012.68
NOTE - Rakuten Inc is a major Web-based shopping mall operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4755.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.