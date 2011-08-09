Aug 9 (Reuters) -

DAISHIN CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.66 6.06 12.53 26.00 (+10.0 pct) (+16.5 pct) Operating 210 mln 315 mln 635 mln

1.35 (-33.3 pct) (-31.5 pct)

Recurring 204 mln 304 mln 606 mln 1.30 (-32.8 pct) (-30.6 pct) Net

116 mln 158 mln 335 mln 720 mln

(-26.7 pct) (-25.3 pct)

EPS Y25.32 Y34.53

Y73.00 Y156.89

NOTE - Daishin Chemical Co Ltd is a major thinner manufacturer.

