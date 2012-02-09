Feb 9 (Reuters) -

NAGANO KEIKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.24 41.10 Operating 1.28 1.63 Recurring 910 mln 1.54 Net 150 mln 1.02 NOTE - Nagano Keiki Co Ltd manufactures sensors and measuring equipment.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7715.TK1.