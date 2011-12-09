Dec 9 (Reuters) -
TANSEISHA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 4.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Tanseisha Co Ltd plans and designs displays for
commercial facilities. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend,
Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and
Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9743.TK1.