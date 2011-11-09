Nov 9 (Reuters) -
KEIHIN ELECTRIC EXPRESS RAILWAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 141.71
149.97 297.00
(-5.5 pct) (+1.5 pct) (-0.9%)
Operating 8.67 11.89 16.50
(-27.1 pct) (+9.7 pct)
(-15.5%) Recurring 5.62
8.74 10.00
(-35.7 pct) (+20.3 pct) (-25.4%) Net
2.25 3.01 4.00
(-25.2 pct) (-3.8 pct)
(-43.2%) EPS Y4.08
Y5.45 Y7.25 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Keihin Electric Express Railway Co Ltd is a railway
operator in the Tokyo area.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9006.TK1.