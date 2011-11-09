Nov 9 (Reuters) -

KEIHIN ELECTRIC EXPRESS RAILWAY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 141.71 149.97 297.00 (-5.5 pct) (+1.5 pct) (-0.9%) Operating 8.67 11.89 16.50

(-27.1 pct) (+9.7 pct) (-15.5%) Recurring 5.62 8.74 10.00 (-35.7 pct) (+20.3 pct) (-25.4%) Net

2.25 3.01 4.00

(-25.2 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-43.2%) EPS Y4.08 Y5.45 Y7.25 Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Keihin Electric Express Railway Co Ltd is a railway operator in the Tokyo area.

